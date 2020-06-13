Apartment List
/
MA
/
northampton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northampton, MA

Finding an apartment in Northampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
Results within 1 mile of Northampton

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 Loudville Rd
204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
60 Units Available
The Boulders
156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
800 sqft
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
126 Glendale Road
126 Glendale Road, South Amherst, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Wonderful location, convenient to Amherst center and shopping mall. Beautiful, private yard. Garage and washer/dryer. Dry basement. Dogs okay. There is a Finder's Fee for this property.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
70 Lyman Street - 2
70 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA
Studio
$995
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy studio is classic on the outside, and brand new on the inside. Featuring new vinyl flooring, fresh paint & granite counter tops. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount.
Results within 10 miles of Northampton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1158 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
1 Bedroom
$973
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:51pm
Fairview
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 03:19pm
$
7 Units Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 02:22pm
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 28 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
24 West State Street - 30
24 West State Street, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
530 sqft
NON SMOKING- Lincoln Lodge has NEWER 3 Room, 1 Bedroom Apartments in a quiet country setting with lots of open space. Your rent includes all utilities; Heat, Central Air Conditioning, Hot Water, Electric, Cable TV, and Wireless High Speed Internet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
1900 sqft
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northampton, MA

Finding an apartment in Northampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Northampton 2 BedroomsNorthampton 3 Bedrooms
Northampton Apartments with ParkingNorthampton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MAEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MA
Thompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MABennington, VTHazardville, CTTorrington, CTWinsted, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Smith CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordTrinity College
Wesleyan University