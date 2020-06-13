Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Springfield Town, MA

Finding an apartment in West Springfield Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premi...
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Mittineague
1 Unit Available
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield Town
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 3 at 02:22pm
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated May 29 at 02:07pm
Trainfield
1 Unit Available
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Forest Park
1 Unit Available
23 Perkins St
23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Springfield
1 Unit Available
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfpit Meadows
1 Unit Available
42 King Street - 1st Floor
42 King Street, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets - Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets (RLNE5821165)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Old Hill
2 Units Available
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner
1 Unit Available
97 Hope Farms Drive
97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
Suffield Corner
1 Unit Available
15-A South Park
15 A, Agawam Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2125 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath rental available. Easy access to Rt.91, gas burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen. Small pets will be considered, smoking not allowed.
Results within 10 miles of West Springfield Town
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Thompsonville
8 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:51pm
Fairview
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Sixteen Acres
1 Unit Available
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 Loudville Rd
204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Oak St
16 Oak Street, Hampden County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own. Immediate sale also offered.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
24 West State Street - 30
24 West State Street, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
530 sqft
NON SMOKING- Lincoln Lodge has NEWER 3 Room, 1 Bedroom Apartments in a quiet country setting with lots of open space. Your rent includes all utilities; Heat, Central Air Conditioning, Hot Water, Electric, Cable TV, and Wireless High Speed Internet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
70 Lyman Street - 2
70 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA
Studio
$995
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy studio is classic on the outside, and brand new on the inside. Featuring new vinyl flooring, fresh paint & granite counter tops. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
7 Aloha Drive
7 Aloha Drive, Sherwood Manor, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Springfield Town, MA

Finding an apartment in West Springfield Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

