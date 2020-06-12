/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT
Last updated May 20 at 02:41pm
4 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3 Hale Street Extension
3 Hale Street Extension, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Freshly painted. Living room, dinning room, 2 beds, renovated kitchen and bathroom. It must see.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
The Tremont Floorplan- 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor apartment. 1118 finished sqft. all on one floor. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Side
18 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Robertson
37 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Side
6 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
West Side
2 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Robertson
27 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 A Crystal LAne
60 Crystal Ln, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Two bedroom, townhouse style, end unit condo for rent in a quiet and beautiful complex near Uconn! End Unit Easy access to Rt. 195, located off Rt. 32. Washer and dryer in apartment. One year lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
186 East Center Street
186 East Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled second floor two bedroom apartment located in a convenient location close to shops, parks and other amenities. Please schedule your showing to see if this is where you want to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Robertson
1 Unit Available
42 Donahue Lane
42 Donahue Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level townhouse for rent in Manchester! Open, bright, and well maintained, this unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms- one full bath for each bedroom and a half bath on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Verplanck
1 Unit Available
617 Center Street
617 Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
NEAT & CLEAN! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GAS HEAT. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. NO PETS. 2 MONTHS SECURITY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. TENANTS MUST CARRY RENTER'S INSURANCE & HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
144 Maple Street
144 Maple Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
Nice duplex in convenient East Side neighborhood. Two Bedroom and one bath. Parking in back and available on street. Tenant pays all own utilities. Landlord in other side of home. Tenant to pay credit and background check.
