This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in North End. The apartment features Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Exposed Brick,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Roofdeck and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 89 Prince St. have any available units?
89 Prince St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Prince St. have?
Some of 89 Prince St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Prince St. currently offering any rent specials?
89 Prince St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Prince St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Prince St. is pet friendly.
Does 89 Prince St. offer parking?
No, 89 Prince St. does not offer parking.
Does 89 Prince St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Prince St. offers units with in unit laundry.