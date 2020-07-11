/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in Westlake, LA with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$789
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
17 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$920
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1823 N Tallowood Dr
1823 North Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2bed 1.5 bath in South LC, ceramic tile, fireplace, fenced in courtyard, vaulted ceilings
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
3108 Aster Street - C
3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and clean. This is an immaculate newly renovated apartment in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near Prien Lake Road and Enterprise Blvd. The entire community was recently renovated into luxury apartments.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
222 Park Avenue
222 Park Avenue, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
817 sqft
Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1716 8th St.
1716 8th Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Cute 2/1 Single Family Home - Property Id: 24002 Beautifully remodeled home. Quiet neighborhood on a nice size lot to enjoy this summer. Home is waiting for you at this affordable rate!! Don't miss out! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
610 N Cherry St
610 North Cherry Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Recently refurbished home. - Property Id: 216748 Two bedroom, 1 bath home. With a living and dining room. Covered car port, located in a quiet older neighborhood. House includes, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1755 S Tallowood Dr
1755 South Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath with dining room. Fenced back yard with nice wooden deck off of the covered patio. Washer/dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher included. Covered parking.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
70 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
50 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
309 Paisley Pkwy
309 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10. Six month lease is available.
