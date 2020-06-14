Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA

Finding an apartment in Red Chute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2025 sqft
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Sherwood Lane
207 Sherwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
207 Sherwood Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Country Place in Haughton - Property is located on the outskirts of Bossier City in the town of Haughton & its a Great place to learn how to fish, walk or ride a bike around..

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Results within 1 mile of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2123 sqft
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
Results within 5 miles of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless
Results within 10 miles of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:11pm
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Glen St
4014 Glen Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1155 sqft
Beautiful Home in Shady Grove!! - Come look at this Beautiful home! Off of Barksdale Blvd! (RLNE5685800)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Red Chute, LA

Finding an apartment in Red Chute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

