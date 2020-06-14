/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prien, LA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Results within 1 mile of Prien
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$776
858 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Results within 5 miles of Prien
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
703 Patin Rd
703 Patin Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
1000 sqft
Cozy one bedroom one bath apartment located in Westlake. Apartment comes with plenty of living space and an outside patio that over looks the Calcasieu river.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
224 Park Avenue
224 Park Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
822 sqft
4 Park Avenue Apt #E, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Live Oak Street - 1
1000 Live Oak St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment in triplex off Enterprise Boulevard near St. Margaret's Catholic School. This is a newly renovated property with charm in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
222 Park Avenue
222 Park Avenue, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
817 sqft
Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Prien
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
