Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

3/2 inWest Monroe near Darbonne Bayou - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large lot in West Monroe near Darbonne Bayou.



Spacious floor plan with lots of cabinet and storage space.



New carpeting in living room and all bedrooms. Wood floors in kitchen, dining and hallway areas.



2 car carport, with covered patio in the back!



1100 monthly- 850 deposit-



No Pets- No section 8



Call us today at 318-388-0547



