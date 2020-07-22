All apartments in Ouachita County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

175 White Oak Rd. 9

175 White Oak Rd · (318) 366-8537
Location

175 White Oak Rd, Ouachita County, LA 71203

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Adorable 1 Bedroom Private Cabin in the Woods - Property Id: 141426

A quiet, private one bedroom house at the back of a 4.9 acre property. Vaulted ceiling makes it feel so roomy! Full kitchen was added in 2018 that includes over-the-stove microwave. French doors open onto a private fenced courtyard. Mini-split AC/heat keeps it comfortable. Large double shower, too. Water and garbage service included. Not for sale or lease-purchase. For rent only, 1 year lease. $650/month, with $500 deposit.
Property Id 141426

(RLNE5937719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

