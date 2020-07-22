175 White Oak Rd. 9

Amenities

Adorable 1 Bedroom Private Cabin in the Woods - Property Id: 141426



A quiet, private one bedroom house at the back of a 4.9 acre property. Vaulted ceiling makes it feel so roomy! Full kitchen was added in 2018 that includes over-the-stove microwave. French doors open onto a private fenced courtyard. Mini-split AC/heat keeps it comfortable. Large double shower, too. Water and garbage service included. Not for sale or lease-purchase. For rent only, 1 year lease. $650/month, with $500 deposit.

