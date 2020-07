Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport game room carpet

3 bed 2 bath Home in Monroe - 3 bedroom 2 bath home just off of Armand St in Monroe.



2 car carport, walled-in game room, enclosed patio pavilion.



Brand new carpets throughout.



Electric cook top stove, in-wall oven, dishwasher included.



Fridge and Washer and dryer there but will not be covered by owner. Tenant can use, but at their own risk.



Gas and electric utilities. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn maint



RENT 1100 DEPOSIT 1100



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637926)