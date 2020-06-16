All apartments in Monroe
1708 North 5th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1708 North 5th Street

1708 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1708 North 5th Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming Garden District home with hardwood floors throughout., updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home also features a large master bedroom with wood burning fireplace and updated master bathroom with walk in shower.

No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 North 5th Street have any available units?
1708 North 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, LA.
What amenities does 1708 North 5th Street have?
Some of 1708 North 5th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1708 North 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 North 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1708 North 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1708 North 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1708 North 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 North 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1708 North 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 North 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 North 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 North 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
