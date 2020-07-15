All apartments in Monroe
1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A

1614 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1614 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!
Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace

PA (300)
Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!
Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have any available units?
1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, LA.
What amenities does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have?
Some of 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A offers parking.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have a pool?
No, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
