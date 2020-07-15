1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A

Amenities
Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!
Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace
PA (300)
Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!
Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace