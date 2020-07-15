1614 North 2nd Street, Apt A

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!

Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace



PA (300)

Great duplex located in Monroe's Garden District! Both sides are 1 bedroom/ 1 bath and have plenty of kitchen cabinet space, spacious living room and bedroom. Has washer and dryer connection and private parking! Come see this one before its too late!

Electric Stove, dishwasher, Fireplace