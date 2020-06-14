90 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY with hardwood floors
Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.
Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shively renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.