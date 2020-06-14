Apartment List
/
KY
/
shively
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shively renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Shively
1 Unit Available
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Shively
1 Unit Available
1834 Kendall Lane
1834 Kendall Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Rental House - Here is the information on it: *3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, *Unfinished basement *1,100 Sq. Ft. *Hardwood Floors *All electric. *This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only) *Rent=$1,000.
Results within 1 mile of Shively
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
1511 Wurtele Ave
1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Jacobs
1 Unit Available
3506 Kahlert Avenue
3506 Kahlert Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
556 sqft
OPEN SHOWING TUESDAY @ 2:30pm 1/2 off first months rent SECTION 8 Welcome Churchill Downs Area Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be a office or gym etc… This unit is ready to move in. Requirement 1. Income $2085a month 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
737 Heywood Avenue
737 Heywood Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
854 sqft
FREE FIRST MONTH RENT OPEN TUESDAYS @ 3:00pm Churchill Downs Area 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly renovated Home is ready to move in. Requirement 1. Income $2550 a month 2. Employed at least one year 3. Good landlord references for last 3 years 4.
Results within 5 miles of Shively
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Iroquois
2 Units Available
Iroquois Garden
518 Iroquois Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Valley Station
12 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
3 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 *AVAILABLE 09/15/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 *AVAILABLE 06/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Portland
1 Unit Available
2124 Griffiths Ave.
2124 Griffiths Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
1100 sqft
1/2 off June! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland- Section 8 accepted! - Sign a lease by June 1st and get 1/2 off June rent! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland -Wooden floors in living room and bedrooms -Ample closet space in each bedroom (built in
City Guide for Shively, KY

Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.

Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shively, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shively renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Shively 2 BedroomsShively 3 BedroomsShively Apartments with Balcony
Shively Apartments with GarageShively Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShively Apartments with Parking
Shively Apartments with Washer-DryerShively Dog Friendly ApartmentsShively Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College