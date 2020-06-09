3722 Dixie Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20. 4 bedroom single family home conveniently located just outside downtown and near the Watterson Expressway, Home has been freshly painted, hardwood floors refinished, replacement windows, new tub, new fixtures throughout. Kitchen is spacious with built in glass door pantry, washer and dryer hookups, and new flooring. Two bedrooms on first floor and two bedrooms upstairs, this home boosts 1600 square feet of living space. Home is zoned commercial, can be used as office space, salon, or doctor's office. There is a cellar and backyard shed for additional storage space. Accepts section 8. Washer and dryer will be provided for additional monthly payment. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Additional deposit required for pets, starting at $250. Large backyard with 4 off street parking spots. Accepts section 8. Deposit is due in full at time of signing lease.