Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:10 AM

3722 Dixie Hwy

3722 Dixie Highway · (502) 451-4107 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY 40216
Shively

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20. 4 bedroom single family home conveniently located just outside downtown and near the Watterson Expressway, Home has been freshly painted, hardwood floors refinished, replacement windows, new tub, new fixtures throughout. Kitchen is spacious with built in glass door pantry, washer and dryer hookups, and new flooring. Two bedrooms on first floor and two bedrooms upstairs, this home boosts 1600 square feet of living space. Home is zoned commercial, can be used as office space, salon, or doctor's office. There is a cellar and backyard shed for additional storage space. Accepts section 8. Washer and dryer will be provided for additional monthly payment. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Additional deposit required for pets, starting at $250. Large backyard with 4 off street parking spots. Accepts section 8. Deposit is due in full at time of signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have any available units?
3722 Dixie Hwy has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3722 Dixie Hwy have?
Some of 3722 Dixie Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Dixie Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Dixie Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Dixie Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 Dixie Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Dixie Hwy does offer parking.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 Dixie Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have a pool?
No, 3722 Dixie Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have accessible units?
No, 3722 Dixie Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 Dixie Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 Dixie Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 Dixie Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
