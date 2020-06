Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage. Also eat in kitchen with dining area to the side is great for large family. We do not accept section 8 on this property.



No Pets Allowed



