Last updated July 4 2020

171 Byerly Blvd

171 Byerly Boulevard · (270) 351-7300
Location

171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc. Located on a dead end street! Main floor features living room with fireplace, half bathroom, large eat in kitchen with updated countertops and backsplash. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as the master suite with vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom. In the basement there is a large family room as well as another full bathroom! Don’t wait, call today to schedule your personal tour of this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Byerly Blvd have any available units?
171 Byerly Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Byerly Blvd have?
Some of 171 Byerly Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Byerly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
171 Byerly Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Byerly Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 171 Byerly Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Radcliff.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 171 Byerly Blvd offers parking.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Byerly Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd have a pool?
No, 171 Byerly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 171 Byerly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Byerly Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Byerly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Byerly Blvd has units with air conditioning.
