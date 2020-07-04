171 Byerly Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc. Located on a dead end street! Main floor features living room with fireplace, half bathroom, large eat in kitchen with updated countertops and backsplash. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as the master suite with vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom. In the basement there is a large family room as well as another full bathroom! Don’t wait, call today to schedule your personal tour of this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5619393)