171 Byerly Blvd

Amenities
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc. Located on a dead end street! Main floor features living room with fireplace, half bathroom, large eat in kitchen with updated countertops and backsplash. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as the master suite with vaulted ceilings and attached master bathroom. In the basement there is a large family room as well as another full bathroom! Don’t wait, call today to schedule your personal tour of this home.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5619393)