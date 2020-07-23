Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Middletown, KY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Middletown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 Winter Springs Ct
1205 Winter Springs Court, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1519 sqft
*NEW LISTING!* Condo for rent. 2nd floor unit in Swan Pointe. 1,519 AG Sqft. 2 Bedroom + Den (opt. 3rd bedroom), 2 full baths. 1 Car garage plus numbered parking space. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen appliances included. NEW HVAC 2019. Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
75 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,063
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
8 Units Available
Union at JTown
3019 Sprowl Road Unit 2, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
963 sqft
Welcome to Union at JTown! Located in the heart of Jeffersontown, Union at JTown is walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you commute into the city for work or stay local, getting around is simple and convenient.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$828
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,140
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
33 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
27 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
41 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$919
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
30 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
34 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
83 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,027
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
30 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$938
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 11:26 AM
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
135 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$979
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Middletown, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Middletown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

