2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY
Lyndon
16 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Results within 1 mile of Lyndon
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
23 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1913 Claremoor Dr
1913 Claremoor Drive, Moorland, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Beautiful home! Location! Location! Location! Great Room with Dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office and 1.5 baths. Shows Great with a Big Driveway and fenced yard!
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
9300 Aylesbury Drive #3
9300 Aylesbury Drive, Rolling Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9300 Aylesbury Drive #3 in Rolling Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lyndon
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
20 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1188 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
103 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1169 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
47 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1175 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Bellewood
50 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Hurstbourne Acres
31 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Northfield
13 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1225 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Buechel
15 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
