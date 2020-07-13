/
apartments with pool
62 Apartments for rent in Hurstbourne Acres, KY with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
83 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,063
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
18 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
31 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$835
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
89 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,010
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Buechel
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,037
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
52 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
District at Hurstbourne
9811 Vieux Carre Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District at Hurstbourne in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Fern Creek
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
Lyndon
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
16 Units Available
Fern Creek
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$769
2 Bedrooms
$749
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1102 La Fontenay Ct
1102 La Fontenay Court, Douglass Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining.
