/
/
hickman county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Hickman County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated January 13 at 12:16 PM
3 Units Available
Chelsea Gardens
212 Orchard Drive, Clinton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$620
630 sqft
Chelsea Garden Apartments is a quiet 36 unit community located in Florence, Kentucky. Chelsea Garden Apartments offers two bedroom, one bath apartment homes. Chelsea Garden Apartments will soon be undergoing exterior and interior renovations!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hickman County area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cape Girardeau, Martin, Jackson, Dyersburg, and Murray have apartments for rent.