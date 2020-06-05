1018 Harmony Landing Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a 1200 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with an eat in kitchen and family room. The kitchen walks out to a wood deck and beautiful backyard with a shed provided for storage. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Lawn care provided in cost of rent.No Pets/ No Section 8Rent $1250Deposit $1250The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for