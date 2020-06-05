All apartments in Goshen
1018 Harmony Landing Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

1018 Harmony Landing Rd

1018 Harmony Landing Road · (502) 876-7518
Location

1018 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, KY 40026

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 1200 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with an eat in kitchen and family room. The kitchen walks out to a wood deck and beautiful backyard with a shed provided for storage. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Lawn care provided in cost of rent.No Pets/ No Section 8Rent $1250Deposit $1250The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

