Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with gym

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Burlington
8 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
4 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Road, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Bay in Lawrenceburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$663
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
City Guide for Burlington, KY

The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burlington, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

