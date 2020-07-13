/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Glen
3960 Garland Cir
3960 North Garland Circle, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Available 07/21/20 Secluded 2 bdrm/1 bath;20 Min Any Wichita Location - Property Id: 237120 Step into a secluded residential setting, tucked away, yet with convenient & quick access to all locations in Wichita ( 20 minutes from almost any spot).
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Maize
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Central
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1121 S Everett St
1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
966 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Park
5309 W. 9th
5309 West 9th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 5309 W. 9th - Property Id: 302454 New build should be completed 07/15/2020. Stained/polished concrete flooring throughout, patio off the master bedroom, master bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet, Jack and Jill main bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Salem
321 N Ash St
321 North Ash Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
321 N Ash St Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow near 2nd and 35th! - Come and check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow! This home comes equipped with original hardwood floors, beautiful built in’s, and a cozy kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
North Central
2114 E. 16th St. N. - 101
2114 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
One-bedroom apartment in northeast Wichita with fresh upgrades.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maize
4081 Parkdale
4081 Parkdale, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
4081 Parkdale - 4081 Parkdale Available 07/16/20 Senior +55 Community has Lease options available!! - This lovely Maize neighborhood is designed for senior adults at least 55 years of age.
Similar Pages
Valley Center Apartments with GarageValley Center Apartments with GymValley Center Apartments with Parking