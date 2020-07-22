Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

505 S. Walnut St Available 07/31/20 Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath house - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house.Property includes refrigerator and stove. No utilities are included in the rent amount. Home has shed in the back and off street parking.



Pet friendly with additional $25 pet fee per month per pet.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.



"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."



$225.00 non-refundable move in fee



