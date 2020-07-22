All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

505 S. Walnut St

505 S Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

505 S Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
505 S. Walnut St Available 07/31/20 Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath house - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house.Property includes refrigerator and stove. No utilities are included in the rent amount. Home has shed in the back and off street parking.

Pet friendly with additional $25 pet fee per month per pet.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.

"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."

$225.00 non-refundable move in fee

(RLNE3251597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 S. Walnut St have any available units?
505 S. Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
What amenities does 505 S. Walnut St have?
Some of 505 S. Walnut St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 S. Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
505 S. Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 S. Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 S. Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 505 S. Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 505 S. Walnut St offers parking.
Does 505 S. Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 S. Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 S. Walnut St have a pool?
No, 505 S. Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 505 S. Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 505 S. Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 S. Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 S. Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 S. Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 S. Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
