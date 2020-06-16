All apartments in Pittsburg
410 North Warren Street

410 North Warren Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 North Warren Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room.

No section 8 or HUD.

No pets no exception

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.

"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

