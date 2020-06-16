410 North Warren Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room.



No section 8 or HUD.



No pets no exception



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.



"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.