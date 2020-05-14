All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:49 PM

1717 South Walnut Street

1717 South Walnut Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

1717 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home, comes with refrigerator, gas stove. Walking distance to PSU!! Beautiful hard wood flooring through out the home, nice size bedrooms.

This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet with approval for Pro X.

Pet Friendly Apartments- Pet fee is $25 per month, only small dogs less than 30lbs

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.pittsburgrentalhomes.com.

"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $750, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 South Walnut Street have any available units?
1717 South Walnut Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 1717 South Walnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 South Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 South Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 South Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
