/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)
1 of 11
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3727 Saddle Horn Trail
3727 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3727 Saddle Horn Trail Available 10/02/20 TONS OF SPACE! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Get this great townhome before someone else does! Enjoy great views and walking trails with the luxury of being so close to the highway for short
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
324 W 5th
324 West 5th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3105 sqft
324 W 5th Available 08/20/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Space galore in this 1925 year built home. With 3 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming rooms, there is plenty of space for everyone and everything.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
329 Fordham
329 Fordham Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2830 sqft
3D Tour Available - Multi-Level Back Deck + 2-Car Garage + Finished Basement! Available Now! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Meadows
205 Highland Grove Drive
205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redbud Estates
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 304
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is available now! Home has a front kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1/2 Off First Full Months Rent! - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Canyon Drive
705 Canyon Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1824 sqft
705 Canyon Drive Available 08/10/20 EASY ACCESS TO FT. RILEY! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - Fantastic home on the west side of Manhattan. Easy access to Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2034 College Heights
2034 College Heights Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,260
2034 College Heights Available 08/01/20 3-4 bed west side of KSU - Really nice 3-4 bedroom house located next to campus on College Heights.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Crest
1605 Cedar Crest Dr
1605 Cedar Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1605 Cedar Crest Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary and Cico Park!! - Rent: $1,550 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer Hookups Garage: 2 car with openers Pets Allowed: Yes Interior
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.