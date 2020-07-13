Apartment List
72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Stills Ranch
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3727 Saddle Horn Trail
3727 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3727 Saddle Horn Trail Available 10/02/20 TONS OF SPACE! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Get this great townhome before someone else does! Enjoy great views and walking trails with the luxury of being so close to the highway for short
Results within 5 miles of Ogden

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
324 W 5th
324 West 5th Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3105 sqft
324 W 5th Available 08/20/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Space galore in this 1925 year built home. With 3 bedrooms plus 2 non-conforming rooms, there is plenty of space for everyone and everything.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
329 Fordham
329 Fordham Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2830 sqft
3D Tour Available - Multi-Level Back Deck + 2-Car Garage + Finished Basement! Available Now! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Meadows
205 Highland Grove Drive
205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redbud Estates
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 304
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is available now! Home has a front kitchen with plenty of room for a table.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1/2 Off First Full Months Rent! - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Canyon Drive
705 Canyon Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1824 sqft
705 Canyon Drive Available 08/10/20 EASY ACCESS TO FT. RILEY! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - Fantastic home on the west side of Manhattan. Easy access to Ft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2034 College Heights
2034 College Heights Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,260
2034 College Heights Available 08/01/20 3-4 bed west side of KSU - Really nice 3-4 bedroom house located next to campus on College Heights.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Crest
1605 Cedar Crest Dr
1605 Cedar Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1605 Cedar Crest Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary and Cico Park!! - Rent: $1,550 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer Hookups Garage: 2 car with openers Pets Allowed: Yes Interior

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.

