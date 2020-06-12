112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
227 Williams Dr.
227 William Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1784 sqft
227 Williams Dr. Available 08/01/20 - This home offers 3 bed, 2 bath plus 2 large 2 car garage, with walk in closet in the master. A large living-room and kitchen perfect for entertainment.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
322 Clydesdale Circle
322 Clydesdale Circle, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1840 sqft
322 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 Quiet Home Close to Post - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Ranch Style home with an attached garage! Central location to Fort Riley and Manhattan.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
428 Clydesdale Circle
428 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1512 sqft
428 Clydesdale Circle Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE HILL! - Single family home for rent on the hill in Ogden. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Open floor plan with large windows.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.

1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
100 Allen Hill Dr
100 Allen Hill Drive, Ogden, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Beautiful ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With a privacy fenced in backyard and a 2 car garage, and centrally located between Manhattan and Fort Riley you'll have everything you need. (RLNE4274366)

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
403 Shetland Lane
403 Shetland Circle, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
NEW RENT AMOUNT! - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ogden. It features a dining area right off the kitchen, separate laundry area, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has a large privacy fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden

1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized

Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
714 Midland Ave.
714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location.

1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1516 Colorado St.
1516 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1516 Colorado St.

1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan.

East Park
1 Unit Available
914 Osage
914 Osage Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,140
914 Osage Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly with a Fence! - Beautiful woodwork and large living area in this 4 bedroom 2 bath property. Laundry on site, dishwasher in kitchen and a pet friendly* Fenced in yard, parking in the back.

1 Unit Available
1841 Platt St.
1841 Platt Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1552 sqft
1841 Platt St.

City Park West
1 Unit Available
1420 Poyntz Ave
1420 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
Off-Street Parking + Washer/Dryer + New Flooring! - Available for Fall Lease Start- This property includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove AND washer and dryer! All of the flooring is brand new! It is just a few blocks away from Manhattan's

1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
701 Plaza Dr
701 Plaza Drive, Grandview Plaza, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
965 sqft
701 Plaza Dr Available 07/15/20 701 Plaza Drive - This Charming home will have you Stunned the moment you walk through the door. With a large open window and bright, soft colors, there is so much natural light to welcome you in.

Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 Unit Available
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ogden, KS

Finding an apartment in Ogden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

