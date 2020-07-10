66 Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 Saddle Horn Trail
3727 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3727 Saddle Horn Trail Available 10/02/20 TONS OF SPACE! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Get this great townhome before someone else does! Enjoy great views and walking trails with the luxury of being so close to the highway for short
Results within 5 miles of Ogden

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eugene Field
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included,

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Legore Ln
1414 Legore Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice recently up-dated 4 bedroom 2 baths home. It is located across from K-State campus & close to Aggieville. NO PETS Allowed. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kansas State University
1645 Laramie St
1645 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an up - dated 4 bedroom home. It is located ACROSS street from K- State campus and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer & central heat/air. It has large front deck.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Ratone St
1119 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
luxury, new one bedroom apartment located 1 block east of K-State and close to aggievelle. It features range/stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer, microwave & garbage disposal. Cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and eating bar.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Newfoundland Drive
1109 Newfoundland Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1560 sqft
1109 Newfoundland Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhome on west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,175 Lawn care and Trash provided in rent price (No natural gas at property) 2 Story Town home Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 1 vehicle garage USD 383 School District Open

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 4 BR/2.5 BA ~ PET FRIENDLY ! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill Park
1733 Ranser Rd
1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
501 Sunset Ave
501 Sunset Avenue, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2797 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Close to campus, washer/dryer included. Call Apex for a showing today 785.370.4156.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Hunting Ave.
1944 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1320 N Manhattan Ave
1320 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$710
This is a very nice recently up-dated 2 bedroom home. It is located right across K-State and very close to Aggieville. It features range,refrigerator, dishwasher, (washer, dryer(coin operated)) garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1324 N Manhattan Ave
1324 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
This is a very nice 4 bedroom 2 baths which is located Across from K-State and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. NO PETS. Laundry room off of kitchen.

