/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:10 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 Saddle Horn Trail
3727 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3727 Saddle Horn Trail Available 10/02/20 TONS OF SPACE! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LAWNCARE INCLUDED! - Get this great townhome before someone else does! Enjoy great views and walking trails with the luxury of being so close to the highway for short
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Pointe
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available - Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - 3D Tour- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$689
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
850 sqft
Westchester Park Apartments in Manhattan, Kansas, features a mix of luxury, mid-size, and economy one and two bedroom homes. Every apartment has its own private entrance, eliminating hall traffic and noise.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
2100 Grandview Dr. Available 07/20/20 3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
1331 Pierre St
1331 Pierre Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1331 Pierre St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Mid Century Home Available in the Heart of MHK! - Lovely bungalow style home located in quaint Manhattan neighborhood, close to downtown and shopping district.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eugene Field
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!* 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included,
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnow Park
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Park
931 Bluemont, Unit 1
931 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Recently Remodeled - Rent: $1700.00 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1101 N. Adams St
1101 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
1101 N. Adams St Available 08/01/20 - This single family home has a so much to offer you at such an affordable price! This 3 bed 2 bath home features great sized bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Legore Ln
1414 Legore Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice recently up-dated 4 bedroom 2 baths home. It is located across from K-State campus & close to Aggieville. NO PETS Allowed. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club
1315 N 9th St
1315 North 9th Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kansas State University
1645 Laramie St
1645 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an up - dated 4 bedroom home. It is located ACROSS street from K- State campus and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer & central heat/air. It has large front deck.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Ratone St
1119 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
luxury, new one bedroom apartment located 1 block east of K-State and close to aggievelle. It features range/stove, frig, dishwasher, washer/dryer, microwave & garbage disposal. Cherry wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and eating bar.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Newfoundland Drive
1109 Newfoundland Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1560 sqft
1109 Newfoundland Drive Available 08/01/20 Townhome on west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,175 Lawn care and Trash provided in rent price (No natural gas at property) 2 Story Town home Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 1 vehicle garage USD 383 School District Open
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 4 BR/2.5 BA ~ PET FRIENDLY ! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill Park
1733 Ranser Rd
1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
501 Sunset Ave
501 Sunset Avenue, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2797 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Close to campus, washer/dryer included. Call Apex for a showing today 785.370.4156.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Manhattan
919 Colorado St.
919 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
999 sqft
3D Tour Available - Large Back Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking. Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - https://3dtours.americanmhk.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Hunting Ave.
1944 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2 Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1320 N Manhattan Ave
1320 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$710
This is a very nice recently up-dated 2 bedroom home. It is located right across K-State and very close to Aggieville. It features range,refrigerator, dishwasher, (washer, dryer(coin operated)) garbage disposal, central air/heat. Private parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1324 N Manhattan Ave
1324 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
This is a very nice 4 bedroom 2 baths which is located Across from K-State and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central air/heat. NO PETS. Laundry room off of kitchen.