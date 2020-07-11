/
pet friendly apartments
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newton, KS
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
223 sw 3rd
223 Southwest 3rd Street, Newton, KS
1 Bedroom
$395
444 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 1/2 E 5th St
327 1/2 E 5th St, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1131 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex For Rent in Newton! - Blocks away from Newton's historical district, lies a very well maintained lower level duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 E. 2nd St
326 E 2nd St, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
704 Cottonwood Crossing Drive - 12
704 Cottonwood Crossing Dr, Newton, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Apartments Conveniently located near Dining, Retail, and Fitness! - 1BR, 1BA - Central Heat and Air - Ceiling Fans - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Washer & Dryer Hookups - Large Walk-In Closet - Shades Throughout -
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
505 W 5th St
505 West 5th Street, Newton, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1542 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled- 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home Located in Newton! - This home has a rustic feel but an updated look! Come check out this beautifully remodeled home located on 5th St. in Newton.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
610 SE 3rd St
610 Southeast 3rd Street, Newton, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom house located in Newton Ks. - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Newton Kansas. Detached garage and big fenced in back yard. (RLNE5671760)
Results within 5 miles of Newton
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Kim St A
1008 Kim St, Halstead, KS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
TriPlex 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 81195 3 Bedroom Has washer and dryer hookups. This unit is on the second floor. Pets are welcome. The property owner has final approval of all pets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
329 Santa Fe
329 Santa Fe Street, Halstead, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
