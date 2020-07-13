Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

49 Apartments for rent in Maize, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maize apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Maize
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maize
4081 Parkdale
4081 Parkdale, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
4081 Parkdale - 4081 Parkdale Available 07/16/20 Senior +55 Community has Lease options available!! - This lovely Maize neighborhood is designed for senior adults at least 55 years of age.
Results within 1 mile of Maize

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11817 W Central Park Ct
11817 West Central Park Court, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
For rent on a 12 or 24 month lease. Available August 1, This is an immaculately maintained executive home in the Maize School District. Very open floor plan great for family functions and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Maize
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
7 Units Available
Westlink
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
932 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
515 N. Dunsworth - 515B
515 North Dunsworth Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
430 sqft
This one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! - 1BR, 1BA - Refrigerator and Stove - Clean Carpet and Fresh Paint Throughout - Shades Throughout - Detached Designated Carport and Storage -

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
7355 Newell St. - 7355B
7355 Newell Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
This completely remodeled one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! It's an efficient space with a designated carport.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
215 South Lark Lane - 1
215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
221 S. Maize Rd 17
221 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
Unit 17 Available 08/01/20 Executive Twin Home 3BR 3BA - Property Id: 317051 Executive Twin Home with 3BR 3BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage. Located in quiet neighborhood tucked away, but yet conveniently located in the Maize & Maple area.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 N. Keith Ct.
2011 N Keith Cir, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2200 sqft
Nice split level home located in a quite cul-de-sac, Maize schools, fenced yard, close to New Market shopping and dinning.
Results within 10 miles of Maize
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Central
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1121 S Everett St
1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
966 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 E Cedar Tree St
2118 E Cedar Tree St, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
Amazing Condo For Rent Park City Available 07/15/20 What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maize, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maize apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

