Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

153 S. Green St. Available 08/14/20 1 Bed House in Hoisington - 1 Bedroom House. Comes with stove & fridge. Window AC provided.



Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom. Pets must be pre-approved along with a deposit of one half the rent amount. All locations are non-smoking inside.



Call 620-236-3557 for more information

www.mpireproperties.com



