Home For Rent: Available Aug.1st. $995 per month $400 deposit 1 year lease Great 3br. 2ba home in Haysville. Open living room features original hardwood floors.Updated kitchen with beautiful tiled back splash. Large Master bedroom. Addtl' bedrooms are nice sized. Plenty of room for2 cars in the garage and additional room for a workshop. Move in and enjoy the private deck off of the master bedroom which features it's own master bathroom. Close to area schools & downtown. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent. *Military discount available