Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 PM

201 E Karla

201 East Karla Avenue · (316) 993-6365
Location

201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS 67060
Haysville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower. Kitchen features tile floors, beautiful upgraded Birch cabinetry with pantry, granite counter tops, appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Each home has an oversized finished 1 car garage with opener and NO STEPS anywhere on these lovely units. RENT includes-NO maintenance, sprinklered yard, lawn care, snow removal (over 2 inches), water, sewer, and trash!! Located in the heart of Haysville, and within walking distance to the Senior Center makes it a perfect location for the senior citizen. Please, No Smoking, Small Pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E Karla have any available units?
201 E Karla has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 E Karla have?
Some of 201 E Karla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E Karla currently offering any rent specials?
201 E Karla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E Karla pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E Karla is pet friendly.
Does 201 E Karla offer parking?
Yes, 201 E Karla does offer parking.
Does 201 E Karla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E Karla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E Karla have a pool?
No, 201 E Karla does not have a pool.
Does 201 E Karla have accessible units?
Yes, 201 E Karla has accessible units.
Does 201 E Karla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E Karla has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E Karla have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 E Karla does not have units with air conditioning.
