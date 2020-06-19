201 E Karla

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower. Kitchen features tile floors, beautiful upgraded Birch cabinetry with pantry, granite counter tops, appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Each home has an oversized finished 1 car garage with opener and NO STEPS anywhere on these lovely units. RENT includes-NO maintenance, sprinklered yard, lawn care, snow removal (over 2 inches), water, sewer, and trash!! Located in the heart of Haysville, and within walking distance to the Senior Center makes it a perfect location for the senior citizen. Please, No Smoking, Small Pets may be considered.