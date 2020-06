Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities carport parking

3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers. I will not ask you for money until we meet to sign a lease. Please call 316-393-6460 for any questions or visit www.jblare.managebuilding.com for more information or to apply.