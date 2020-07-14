All apartments in Harvey County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12732 NW 24th

12732 NW 24th St · No Longer Available
Location

12732 NW 24th St, Harvey County, KS 67056

range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
Three Bedroom Country Cottage NW of Halstead - Charming 3 bedroom country home NW of Halstead. We have another adorable country home that hit the market today. Check out our newest listing a three bedroom one bathroom country charmer. When you come in at night there is a mud room to kick your shoes and wash up before you go into a true county kitchen. This house comes with a stove and refrigerator. Three bedroom on the main level with a large bathroom, living, and dinning room. There is an unfinished basement that is clean and dry for storage and for a storm shelter. There will be no pets allowed in the house. The best thing about this house is the price. $675 per month with a $675 deposit.
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 NW 24th have any available units?
12732 NW 24th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harvey County, KS.
Is 12732 NW 24th currently offering any rent specials?
12732 NW 24th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 NW 24th pet-friendly?
No, 12732 NW 24th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harvey County.
Does 12732 NW 24th offer parking?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not offer parking.
Does 12732 NW 24th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 NW 24th have a pool?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not have a pool.
Does 12732 NW 24th have accessible units?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 NW 24th have units with dishwashers?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12732 NW 24th have units with air conditioning?
No, 12732 NW 24th does not have units with air conditioning.
