12732 NW 24th

Three Bedroom Country Cottage NW of Halstead - Charming 3 bedroom country home NW of Halstead. We have another adorable country home that hit the market today. Check out our newest listing a three bedroom one bathroom country charmer. When you come in at night there is a mud room to kick your shoes and wash up before you go into a true county kitchen. This house comes with a stove and refrigerator. Three bedroom on the main level with a large bathroom, living, and dinning room. There is an unfinished basement that is clean and dry for storage and for a storm shelter. There will be no pets allowed in the house. The best thing about this house is the price. $675 per month with a $675 deposit.

No Pets Allowed



