1351 E Longhorn Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby!



We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an amazing open floor plan with a real wood-burning fireplace, a huge entertaining professional kitchen with all-glass views of the woods. Fully equipped with a gas restaurant-style stove and all matching high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and large pantry.



The living area has beautiful and grade-A quality carpeting with vaulted ceilings and the entire home has high-quality ceiling fans, light fixtures and incredible cordless window shades of the latest design.



The upper floor contains 3 bds, all with great closet space, cubbies and handsome color palette. The master has a bonus huge screen TV, but even better is the awesome attached bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, double sinks and skylight for a spa feel right at home!



The basement offers recreation space, bedroom, full bath, and large storage areas. Our favorite retreat is the backyard. Complete with tall, new privacy fencing, 3 patios on different levels, stone pathways and stairs leading to the fenced wooded area, and a huge cedar shed and massive landscaped yard.



Located just south of Rock Road off of Meadowlark, you’ll enjoy evening walks, nearby shopping and restaurants, and easy commute to major employers and military base. Great summer splash nearby at Rock River Rapids boasting a 50-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool!



All our homes are professionally cleaned just before move in! Call or text Granite Key, 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.



1. Must make 3x the rent ($6300/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning, yard care

2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult

3. Must be at least 2 years in the same occupation, or offer letter if new.

4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.



**SPECIAL DISCOUNT: $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR QUALIFIED FRONTLINE COVID-19 HEALTHCARE WORKERS!"



(RLNE4746553)