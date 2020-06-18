All apartments in Derby
1351 E Longhorn Dr

1351 Longhorn Drive · (316) 871-8197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS 67037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Awesome Home on Wooded Creek - Derby Schools! · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby!

We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an amazing open floor plan with a real wood-burning fireplace, a huge entertaining professional kitchen with all-glass views of the woods. Fully equipped with a gas restaurant-style stove and all matching high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and large pantry.

The living area has beautiful and grade-A quality carpeting with vaulted ceilings and the entire home has high-quality ceiling fans, light fixtures and incredible cordless window shades of the latest design.

The upper floor contains 3 bds, all with great closet space, cubbies and handsome color palette. The master has a bonus huge screen TV, but even better is the awesome attached bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, double sinks and skylight for a spa feel right at home!

The basement offers recreation space, bedroom, full bath, and large storage areas. Our favorite retreat is the backyard. Complete with tall, new privacy fencing, 3 patios on different levels, stone pathways and stairs leading to the fenced wooded area, and a huge cedar shed and massive landscaped yard.

Located just south of Rock Road off of Meadowlark, you’ll enjoy evening walks, nearby shopping and restaurants, and easy commute to major employers and military base. Great summer splash nearby at Rock River Rapids boasting a 50-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool!

All our homes are professionally cleaned just before move in! Call or text Granite Key, 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.

1. Must make 3x the rent ($6300/mo) to cover rent, utilities, cleaning, yard care
2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening $25.00 per adult
3. Must be at least 2 years in the same occupation, or offer letter if new.
4. No evictions or felonies during 2014 - 2020.

**SPECIAL DISCOUNT: $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR QUALIFIED FRONTLINE COVID-19 HEALTHCARE WORKERS!"

(RLNE4746553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have any available units?
1351 E Longhorn Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have?
Some of 1351 E Longhorn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 E Longhorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1351 E Longhorn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 E Longhorn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1351 E Longhorn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derby.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1351 E Longhorn Dr does offer parking.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 E Longhorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1351 E Longhorn Dr has a pool.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1351 E Longhorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 E Longhorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 E Longhorn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 E Longhorn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
