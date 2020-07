Amenities

$600 or $850 furnished bills paid - This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is available for rent all bills paid and furnished at $850 per month or pay your own bills for $600 per month. Near Community Elementary, and CRMC. Includes Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742985)