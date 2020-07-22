/
bourbon county
2 Apartments for rent in Bourbon County, KS📍
Fort Scott Lofts
8 East 1st Street, Fort Scott, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$594
963 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 and 2 bedroom loft apartments located downtown Fort Scott. Located right downtown Fort Scott, Kansas at the corner of 1st and Main.
Highlands Apartments
804 Shepherd St, Fort Scott, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$610
1111 sqft
Highlands Apartments in Ft. Scott, KS offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bourbon County area include Missouri Southern State University, and Johnson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Overland Park, Joplin, Raymore, Fort Scott, and Carthage have apartments for rent.