4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS FIREPLACE, & GREAT HARDWOOD FLOORING.THERE IS A FORMAL DINING AREA FOR FAMILY DINNERS OR ENTERTAINING GUESTS. THE KITCHEN COMES FULLY APPLIANCED WITH AN EATING BAR AND A 2ND EATING AREA. THERE ARE 3 BEDS ON THE MAIN LEVEL INCLUDING AN XL MASTER WITH A PRIVATE BATH SHOWCASING DUAL SINKS, A JETTED GARDEN TUB, AN OVER SIZED SHOWER, AND AN XL WALK IN CLOSET! THE WALK OUT BASEMENT IS FINISHED WITH XL FAMILY ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM, A FINISHED BONUS/EXERCISE/OFFICE/GAME ROOM, & TONS OF SPACE. RELAX ON THE BACK DECK IN THE XL PRIVACY FENCED & SPRINKLER FED YARD! YOU'LL LOVE THE SPACE IN THE OVER SIZED 3 CAR GARAGE & BOAT/RV PARKING.



(RLNE5680225)