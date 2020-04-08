130 S. Westview

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS. This Beauty offers 1700 square feet which includes Living room, dining room, kitchen, back rec-room, double-car garage, laundry room. Beautiful yard with a fenced backyard, tornado shelter and work shed to keep your lawn equipment and other tools in. Your family will enjoy living in this small town away from the city although still very convenient to commute into the city. Andover schools.



Apply today www.gogoshenrentals.com or contact 316-530-3077 with any questions.



Pets welcome $150 non-refundable fee per pet and $15 per month per pet.



(RLNE5068922)