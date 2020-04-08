All apartments in Andover
130 S. Westview
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

130 S. Westview

130 South Westview Road · (316) 209-5859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 South Westview Road, Andover, KS 67002

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 130 S. Westview · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS. This Beauty offers 1700 square feet which includes Living room, dining room, kitchen, back rec-room, double-car garage, laundry room. Beautiful yard with a fenced backyard, tornado shelter and work shed to keep your lawn equipment and other tools in. Your family will enjoy living in this small town away from the city although still very convenient to commute into the city. Andover schools.

Apply today www.gogoshenrentals.com or contact 316-530-3077 with any questions.

Pets welcome $150 non-refundable fee per pet and $15 per month per pet.

(RLNE5068922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S. Westview have any available units?
130 S. Westview has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 130 S. Westview currently offering any rent specials?
130 S. Westview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S. Westview pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 S. Westview is pet friendly.
Does 130 S. Westview offer parking?
Yes, 130 S. Westview does offer parking.
Does 130 S. Westview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S. Westview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S. Westview have a pool?
No, 130 S. Westview does not have a pool.
Does 130 S. Westview have accessible units?
No, 130 S. Westview does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S. Westview have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S. Westview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 S. Westview have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 S. Westview does not have units with air conditioning.
