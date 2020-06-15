All apartments in Andover
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1113 Terradyne Dr

1113 Terradyne Drive · (316) 243-9929 ext. 109
Location

1113 Terradyne Drive, Andover, KS 67002
Terradyne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 Terradyne Dr · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home on Terradyne Golf Course - Over 4,200 SF with Everything You Need! - This is a spectacular home in the wonderful Terradyne County Club neighborhood, perfect for any executive or golfing family!

This house located is in the Andover School District and the bus stop is located right outside of the home.

The main floor provides an enormous master suite, large bedrooms, an open concept kitchen and living area with hardwood floors.

The basement has two more bedrooms, a large utility closet and a open gathering space with wet bar!

Expect utilities to be low as a new high efficiency HVAC system, tank-less water heater and LED lighting.

The owner has redone the flower beds and shrubbery and will have a professional service maintain the flower beds, sprinkler system and fertilization.

Tenant must carry renters insurance with liability policy and is responsible for lawn mowing, compliance with Terradyne HOA and utlities.

Utilities included: Stormwater, Sewer (inside), recycling, and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3853566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have any available units?
1113 Terradyne Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1113 Terradyne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Terradyne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Terradyne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr offer parking?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have a pool?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Terradyne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Terradyne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Terradyne Dr has units with air conditioning.
