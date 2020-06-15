1113 Terradyne Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils

Beautiful Home on Terradyne Golf Course - Over 4,200 SF with Everything You Need! - This is a spectacular home in the wonderful Terradyne County Club neighborhood, perfect for any executive or golfing family!



This house located is in the Andover School District and the bus stop is located right outside of the home.



The main floor provides an enormous master suite, large bedrooms, an open concept kitchen and living area with hardwood floors.



The basement has two more bedrooms, a large utility closet and a open gathering space with wet bar!



Expect utilities to be low as a new high efficiency HVAC system, tank-less water heater and LED lighting.



The owner has redone the flower beds and shrubbery and will have a professional service maintain the flower beds, sprinkler system and fertilization.



Tenant must carry renters insurance with liability policy and is responsible for lawn mowing, compliance with Terradyne HOA and utlities.



Utilities included: Stormwater, Sewer (inside), recycling, and trash.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3853566)