12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Terre Haute, IN
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
2429 2nd Ave
2429 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
1395 sqft
2429 2nd Ave Available 08/21/20 Large newly renovated three bedroom - This three bedroom home has been recently updated. This home has fresh paint thru out. New carpet thru out. The kitchen cabinets and counter tops are new.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
1626 6th Avenue
1626 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$715
1753 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fenced Back Yard Central A/C Front Porch Back Deck Gas Heat Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer If you are ready to take a look at this property, you can register to tour the property yourself at any time by clicking the
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Soutland - Sarah Scott
2125 1/2 S 6th St
2125 1/2 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
Two bedroom apartment with two car garage - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This unit has a two car garage below. It has fresh paint and new flooring in the kitchen. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3722279)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Devaney
410 South 29th Street
410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome 1 1/2 Baths Dining Area Central Air Private Patio Onsite laundry Water & Sewer Included Tenant pays Electric No Pets & No Smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Ohio Street - Davis Park
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423
1423 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1280 sqft
Comfortable, roomy duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Recent improvements include newly painted throughout, newer appliances, light fixtures. Nicely carpeted stairway and upstairs bedrooms. Rent: $700.00 Deposit: $700.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Devaney
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home features unique kitchen cabinets, and a dining room with nice built-in corner hutches, a covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Gas heat and window a/c. $35 application fee.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deming School
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Devaney
2542 Dean Ave
2542 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
616 sqft
2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1825 S 27th St
1825 South 27th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
Two bedroom east - Two bedroom home in very desirable east neighborhood. The kitchen has newer cabinets with new counter tops and ceramic tile floors, it comes with a stove, refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Farrington's Grove
918 S 4th St
918 South 4th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1248 sqft
918 S 4th St Available 08/07/20 Newly Remodeled Two Bedroom House Walking Distance to Campus - Newly Remodeled !!! Two bedroom home walking distance to ISU Campus. This home has new flooring through out. New wiring and new light fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Twelve Points
2604 North 16th Street
2604 North 16th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
1044 sqft
Eat-in-Kitchen Washer & Dryer Hookup Gas Heat Enclosed Front Porch No Smoking Tenant provides own window ac units Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Terre Haute
1 of 5
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1235 East Dawn Drive
1235 East Dawn Drive, Vigo County, IN
1 Bedroom
$435
566 sqft
Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side Stove Refrigerator Central Air Electric Heat Tenant pays electric, water & sewer No Smoking *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb