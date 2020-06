Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - Next to Syracuse Lake - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Syracuse next to Syracuse Lake could be yours for you to enjoy for summers on the lake!

Property comes with stove, refrigerator.



Please note - if washer and dryer present, owner will not repair/replace but hook ups provided.



No smoking permitted.

1 small dog or cat permitted with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing.



Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule showing today!



(RLNE5839222)