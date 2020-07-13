/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
25 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1232 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5677 Maple Lane
5677 Maple Lane, Newburgh, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1212 sqft
Coming available in August. Three bedroom, two full bath duplex close to downtown Newburgh. Open floor plan includes living room, dining area, and kitchen with an angled island. All bedrooms and amenities on one level.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Newburgh
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
5259 Oakwood Drive
5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5111 Kenwood Court
5111 Kenwood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2068 sqft
Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
13 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
9 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
25 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
7 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Kathleen - Jeannette
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10571 Tecumseh
10571 Tecumseh Drive, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Newburgh Home!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Newburgh with an attached two car garage! The outside of this home is perfect for entertaining guests as a small patio is off the back of the home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
110 Buckingham Dr
110 Buckingham Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1156 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$596
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Jeanette Ave.
1412 Jeanette Ave, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home - Now Available Three Bedroom Townhouse with plenty of space for all. Downstairs has living room with half bath, dining room area, kitchen with kitchen appliances stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garvinwood
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
756 sqft
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tepe Park
1221 S. Grand Avenue
1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/15/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.