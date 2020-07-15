Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN with garages

5677 Maple Lane
5677 Maple Lane, Newburgh, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1212 sqft
Coming available in August. Three bedroom, two full bath duplex close to downtown Newburgh. Open floor plan includes living room, dining area, and kitchen with an angled island. All bedrooms and amenities on one level.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.

10571 Tecumseh
10571 Tecumseh Drive, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Newburgh Home!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Newburgh with an attached two car garage! The outside of this home is perfect for entertaining guests as a small patio is off the back of the home.

1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.

8120 Cedar Point Drive
8120 Cedar Point Drive, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
Check out this move-in ready 3 bedroom home on Newburgh's Northside. Great room offers a decorative fireplace with tile surround, flanked by 2 windows, recessed lights & ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh

Garvinwood
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
756 sqft
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area.

Tepe Park
1221 S. Grand Avenue
1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.

1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.

Greater Oakhill
5142 Hedera Drive
5142 Headra Drive, Melody Hill, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
Coming available in August!! Ranch home located on a fenced lot at the end of a cul de sac. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, center island, and sliding glass door access to the patio.

Rosedale South
418 Lewis Avenue
418 Lewis Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
Currently occupied move in beginning of August. Like-new 2 bedroom home is conveniently located on Evansville's Eastside. This home offers a large living room, and open dining room and kitchen.

Willemette
1604 E Morgan Avenue
1604 East Morgan Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
826 sqft
Cute home on Evansville’s East side! 1930s charm with dozens of modern touches. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a separate dining area and living room, full unfinished basement, and a large, fenced-in backyard.

Timber Park
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Newburgh, IN

Newburgh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

