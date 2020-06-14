/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
13 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
16 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
1 Unit Available
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
501 Lincoln Ave Available 06/15/20 **Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove,
Diamond - Stringtown
1 Unit Available
510 Richardt Avenue
510 Richardt Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$465
550 sqft
Downstairs unit with all hardwood style flooring! Close to shopping centers and restaurants on the North West side off of Diamond Ave! Water, sewer and trash included in your rent! No pets or smoking allowed in units.
Culver
1 Unit Available
1208 Southeast 1st Street
1208 SE 1210 First St, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
425 sqft
Temporary price drop! Get it while it's hot! What a great view of the Ohio River in beautiful downtown Evansville! These completely remodeled, well-planned studio apartments include stainless steel appliances - the refrigerator, stove, and
Ross Center
1 Unit Available
2701 Washington Avenue
2701 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$485
899 sqft
Move-in ready, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the main level. Features a large living room located off the fully applianced kitchen with a pantry. Countertop range, wall oven, and refrigerator included.
Lorraine Park
1 Unit Available
2161 Washington Avenue
2161 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
793 sqft
Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.