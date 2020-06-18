All apartments in Middlebury
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

801 Antler Drive Apt B

801 Antler Drive · (574) 533-8787 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

801 Antler Drive, Middlebury, IN 46540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Antler Drive Apt B · Avail. now

$930

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex Available in Middlebury - • 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home
• Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name
• Tenants Must Have Water & Sewer Transferred into Their Name
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Gas Range/Oven
• Washer & Electric Dryer Hookup
• Central AC
• 1-Car Garage
• Tenants Must Provide Lawn Mowing
• Tenants Must Provide Snow Removal
• Middlebury School District
• Absolutely No Pets Allowed
• Absolutely No Smoking Permitted in Home or on Property
• 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required
• Apply at No Cost at www.5star-team.com
• After You Apply We Will Contact You

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have any available units?
801 Antler Drive Apt B has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have?
Some of 801 Antler Drive Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Antler Drive Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
801 Antler Drive Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Antler Drive Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 801 Antler Drive Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlebury.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 801 Antler Drive Apt B does offer parking.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Antler Drive Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have a pool?
No, 801 Antler Drive Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have accessible units?
No, 801 Antler Drive Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Antler Drive Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Antler Drive Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 Antler Drive Apt B has units with air conditioning.

