801 Antler Drive Apt B.

Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex Available in Middlebury - • 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home
• Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name
• Tenants Must Have Water & Sewer Transferred into Their Name
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Gas Range/Oven
• Washer & Electric Dryer Hookup
• Central AC
• 1-Car Garage
• Tenants Must Provide Lawn Mowing
• Tenants Must Provide Snow Removal
• Middlebury School District
• Absolutely No Pets Allowed
• Absolutely No Smoking Permitted in Home or on Property
• 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required
• Apply at No Cost at www.5star-team.com
• After You Apply We Will Contact You
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5795605)