Greenfield, IN
Broadway Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Broadway Village

751 Gunstra Lane · (317) 676-1371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Gunstra Lane, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
green community
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 for 1st applicant and $20 for each additional
Deposit: $200- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: No additional move-in fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 100lbs weight limit and aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage, Driveway, Street. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Attached Garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway Village have any available units?
Broadway Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does Broadway Village have?
Some of Broadway Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway Village currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadway Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway Village is pet friendly.
Does Broadway Village offer parking?
Yes, Broadway Village offers parking.
Does Broadway Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadway Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway Village have a pool?
No, Broadway Village does not have a pool.
Does Broadway Village have accessible units?
Yes, Broadway Village has accessible units.
Does Broadway Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadway Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Broadway Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Broadway Village has units with air conditioning.
