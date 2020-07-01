Apartment List
granger
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Granger, IN

Finding an apartment in Granger that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 1 at 12:52pm
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$980
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 30 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
58 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated July 1 at 12:22am
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated June 30 at 06:53pm
14 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED***Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Washington
609 West Washington Street
609 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN
Studio
$695
315 sqft
All units in this revitalized 1890s Italianate home, have brand new kitchens featuring quartz countertops, new cabinetry, new high-end flooring in baths, kitchens and other areas, refinished original hardwood floors where possible, restored original
Last updated July 1 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
4317 Sapphire Drive
4317 Saphire Dr, South Bend, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1822 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a brand new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Granger, IN

Finding an apartment in Granger that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

